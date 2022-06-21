×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 19-25

posted on by Alex Mateo
IRODUKU: The World in Colors, Panda! Go, Panda! anime; Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, Blue Lock manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Getter Robo Arc BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 June 21
Hentai Sex School Volume 3 DVD (adult)Cite Adult Source Media US$24.95 June 21
IRODUKU: The World in Colors BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 June 21
Panda! Go, Panda! BD/DVDPlease GKIDS US$24.98 June 21

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Assassin’s Creed: Blade of Shao Jun GN 4Please Viz Media US$14.99 June 21
Alice in Borderland GN 2Cite Viz Media US$19.99 June 21
Blue Lock GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 21
Bungo Stray Dogs GN 21Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 21
Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 21
Does a Hot Elf Live Next Door to You? GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 21
Farming Life in Another World GN 6Please One Peace US$11.95 June 21
GIGANT GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 21
I Got Caught Up In a Hero Summons, but the Other World was at Peace! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 21
The Ideal Sponger Life GN 11Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 21
If I Could Reach You GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 21
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 16Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 21
Kageki Shojo!! GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 21
Loner Life in Another World GN 5Please Kaiten Books US$12.99 June 24
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 21
The Muscle Girl Next Door GNPlease Seven Seas US$13.99 June 21
The New Gate GN 10Please One Peace US$11.95 June 21
Our Colors GN (hardcover)Please Pantheon US$32.49 June 21
Perfect World GN 11Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 21
Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Wraith Arc GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 21
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 21
Saint Young Men Omnibus GN 9 (hardcover)Please Kodansha Comics US$23.99 June 21
Seraph of the End GN 24Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 21
The Seven Deadly Sins Omnibus GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$19.99 June 21
Spy Classroom GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 21
To Strip the Flesh GNPlease Viz Media US$12.99 June 21
Twin Star Exorcists GN 25Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 21
Until I Meet My Husband GNPlease Seven Seas US$14.99 June 21
Witch Hat Atelier GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 21
Who Wants to Marry a Billionaire? GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 21
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon GN 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 21

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Assassin’s Creed: Blade of Shao Jun GN 4Please Viz Media US$10.99 June 21
Alice in Borderland GN 2Cite Viz Media US$13.99 June 21
Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 21
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill GN 8Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 22
Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 21
Defying Kurosaki-kun GN 19Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 21
Doughnuts Under a Crescent Moon GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 21
Fire Force GN 27Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 21
A Girl and Her Guard Dog GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 21
The Girl, the Shovel, and the Evil Eye GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 21
Granny Girl Hinata-chan GN 7Please Coamix US$5.99 June 21
Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 21
I Got Caught Up In a Hero Summons, but the Other World was at Peace! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 21
The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 21
The Ideal Sponger Life GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 21
If I Could Reach You GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 21
I'll Be with Them Again Today GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 21
Irresistible Mistakes GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 21
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 16Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 21
Kageki Shojo!! GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 21
The Muscle Girl Next Door GNPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 June 21
A Nico-Colored Canvas GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 21
Piano Duo for the Left Hand GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 21
Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Wraith Arc GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 21
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 21
The Rokudo Rounds GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 21
Seraph of the End GN 24Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 21
A Serenade for Pretend Lovers GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 21
A Side Character's Love Story GN 11Please Coamix US$6.99 June 21
Something's Wrong With Us GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 21
Sometimes Even Reality Is a Lie! GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 22
Spy Classroom GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 21
To Strip the Flesh GNPlease Viz Media US$8.99 June 21
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 17Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 21
Twin Star Exorcists GN 25Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 21
Until I Meet My Husband GNPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 June 21
When a Cat Faces West GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 21
Witch Hat Atelier GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 21
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 21

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Haunted Bookstore - Gateway to a Parallel Universe Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 21
Modern Villainess: It's Not Easy Building a Corporate Empire Before the Crash Novel 1Cite Seven Seas US$14.99 June 21
So I'm a Spider, So What? Novel 14AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 June 21
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Novel 5Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 21

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 23
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Novel 12Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 23
Black Summoner Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 24
Holmes of Kyoto Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 23
Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 23
So I'm a Spider, So What? Novel 14Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 21
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Novel 5Please Yen Press US$7.99 June 21

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC gamePlease Spike Chunsoft US$59.99 June 24
CAPCOM Fighting Collection Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC gameCite CAPCOM US$39.99 June 24
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork Nintendo US$59.99 June 24
Pocky & Rocky Reshrined PS4, Switch gamePlease Natsume US$29.99 June 24
Sonic Origins Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease Sega US$39.99 June 23

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Cowboy Bebop: Making The Netflix Series Book (hardcover)Please Titan Books US$39.95 June 21
Sword Art Online abec Artworks Wanderers ArtbookPlease Yen Press US$29.99 June 21
