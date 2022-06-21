North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 19-25

It's been a dry shojo season for way too long, so let's check out the new movie from the fan-favorite series Fruits Basket! Does this Kyoko and Katsuya origin story deliver the drama?

― Is Fruits Basket -prelude- Worth Watching? It's been a dry shojo season for way too long, so let's check out the new movie from the fan-favorite series Fruits Basket ! Does this Kyoko and Katsuya origin story deliver ...