North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 19-25
posted on by Alex Mateo
IRODUKU: The World in Colors, Panda! Go, Panda! anime; Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, Blue Lock manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Getter Robo Arc BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|June 21
|Hentai Sex School Volume 3 DVD (adult)Cite
|Adult Source Media
|US$24.95
|June 21
|IRODUKU: The World in Colors BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|June 21
|Panda! Go, Panda! BD/DVDPlease
|GKIDS
|US$24.98
|June 21
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Assassin’s Creed: Blade of Shao Jun GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|June 21
|Alice in Borderland GN 2Cite
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|June 21
|Blue Lock GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 21
|Bungo Stray Dogs GN 21Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 21
|Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 21
|Does a Hot Elf Live Next Door to You? GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 21
|Farming Life in Another World GN 6Please
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|June 21
|GIGANT GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 21
|I Got Caught Up In a Hero Summons, but the Other World was at Peace! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 21
|The Ideal Sponger Life GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 21
|If I Could Reach You GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 21
|Jujutsu Kaisen GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 21
|Kageki Shojo!! GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 21
|Loner Life in Another World GN 5Please
|Kaiten Books
|US$12.99
|June 24
|The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 21
|The Muscle Girl Next Door GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 21
|The New Gate GN 10Please
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|June 21
|Our Colors GN (hardcover)Please
|Pantheon
|US$32.49
|June 21
|Perfect World GN 11Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 21
|Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Wraith Arc GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 21
|Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 21
|Saint Young Men Omnibus GN 9 (hardcover)Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$23.99
|June 21
|Seraph of the End GN 24Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 21
|The Seven Deadly Sins Omnibus GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$19.99
|June 21
|Spy Classroom GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 21
|To Strip the Flesh GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|June 21
|Twin Star Exorcists GN 25Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 21
|Until I Meet My Husband GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 21
|Witch Hat Atelier GN 9Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 21
|Who Wants to Marry a Billionaire? GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 21
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 21
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Assassin’s Creed: Blade of Shao Jun GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|June 21
|Alice in Borderland GN 2Cite
|Viz Media
|US$13.99
|June 21
|Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 21
|Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill GN 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 22
|Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 21
|Defying Kurosaki-kun GN 19Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 21
|Doughnuts Under a Crescent Moon GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 21
|Fire Force GN 27Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 21
|A Girl and Her Guard Dog GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 21
|The Girl, the Shovel, and the Evil Eye GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 21
|Granny Girl Hinata-chan GN 7Please
|Coamix
|US$5.99
|June 21
|Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 21
|I Got Caught Up In a Hero Summons, but the Other World was at Peace! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 21
|The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 21
|The Ideal Sponger Life GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 21
|If I Could Reach You GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 21
|I'll Be with Them Again Today GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 21
|Irresistible Mistakes GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 21
|Jujutsu Kaisen GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 21
|Kageki Shojo!! GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 21
|The Muscle Girl Next Door GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 21
|A Nico-Colored Canvas GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 21
|Piano Duo for the Left Hand GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 21
|Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Wraith Arc GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 21
|Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 21
|The Rokudo Rounds GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 21
|Seraph of the End GN 24Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 21
|A Serenade for Pretend Lovers GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 21
|A Side Character's Love Story GN 11Please
|Coamix
|US$6.99
|June 21
|Something's Wrong With Us GN 9Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 21
|Sometimes Even Reality Is a Lie! GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 22
|Spy Classroom GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 21
|To Strip the Flesh GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|June 21
|Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 17Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 21
|Twin Star Exorcists GN 25Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 21
|Until I Meet My Husband GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 21
|When a Cat Faces West GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 21
|Witch Hat Atelier GN 9Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 21
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 21
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Haunted Bookstore - Gateway to a Parallel Universe Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 21
|Modern Villainess: It's Not Easy Building a Corporate Empire Before the Crash Novel 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 21
|So I'm a Spider, So What? Novel 14AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 21
|The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 21
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 23
|Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Novel 12Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Black Summoner Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 24
|Holmes of Kyoto Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 23
|Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 23
|So I'm a Spider, So What? Novel 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 21
|The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|June 21
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC gamePlease
|Spike Chunsoft
|US$59.99
|June 24
|CAPCOM Fighting Collection Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC gameCite
|CAPCOM
|US$39.99
|June 24
|Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|June 24
|Pocky & Rocky Reshrined PS4, Switch gamePlease
|Natsume
|US$29.99
|June 24
|Sonic Origins Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease
|Sega
|US$39.99
|June 23
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Cowboy Bebop: Making The Netflix Series Book (hardcover)Please
|Titan Books
|US$39.95
|June 21
|Sword Art Online abec Artworks Wanderers ArtbookPlease
|Yen Press
|US$29.99
|June 21
