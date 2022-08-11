Vermeil in Gold Anime Reveals 4 Cast Members, New Visual

The official website for the television anime of Kōta Amana and Yōko Umezu 's Vermeil in Gold : A Desperate Magician Barges Into the Magical World Alongside the Strongest Calamity ( Kinsō no Vermeil: Gakeppuchi Majutsushi wa Saikyō no Yakusai to Mahō Sekai o Tsukisusumu ) manga revealed on Thursday additional cast and a visual:

The newly announced cast includes:

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Iolite

Miyuri Shimabukuro as Kohakumiya

Ikumi Hayama as Heliodor

Aya Endo as Fatema

The anime premiered on AT-X , Tokyo MX , and BS11 on July 5. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the anime and will release it on home video. HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and with an English dub.

The manga centers on Alto Goldfield, a student at a magical academy who aims to become a master of all magic. However, when he is on the verge of failing a class on summoning magic and in danger of being held back a year, he finds an old summoning grimoire. Following its instructions, he inscribes a magic circle, and ends up summoning a powerful demon named Vermeil, who was sealed long ago, and makes her his familiar. However, the voluptuous Vermeil occassionally requires magical energy from Alto, which she claims by kissing him deeply.

Takashi Naoya ( Osamake , Val x Love , Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ) is directing the anime at Staple Entertainment , with Tatsuya Takahashi ( The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles , Domestic Girlfriend ) supervising the series' scripts. Matsuo Asami is the assistant director. Kiyoshi Tateishi ( Val x Love , Gekidol ) is designing the characters, with Ayana Togashi as sub-character designer. Tateishi is also the chief animation director, alongside Toshimitsu Kobayashi , Yukiyo Komito , and Atsushi Aono . Hiroyuki Ikeda is the CG director. Hiroki Ozaki is the art director, while Ryoji Nagasaki is the color key artist. Mitsuhiro Kuno is the compositing director of photography, while Tomomi Umetsu is in charge of editing.

Kaori Ishihara performs the anime's opening theme song "Abracada-Boo." Mili performs the anime's ending theme song "Mortal With You."

Amana and Umezu launched the manga in Sqaure Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in August 2018. Square Enix published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on June 10.

