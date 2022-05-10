Kinsō no Vermeil Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Theme Songs, July 5 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Kōta Amana and Yōko Umezu 's Kinsō no Vermeil: Gakeppuchi Majutsushi wa Saikyō no Yakusai to Mahō Sekai o Tsukisusumu (Vermeil in Gold: A Desperate Magician Barges Into the Magical World Alongside the Strongest Calamity) manga began streaming a promotional video for the anime on Wednesday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Abracada-Boo" by Kaori Ishihara , and it also reveals more cast and the July 5 premiere date.

The anime will premiere on AT-X , Tokyo MX , and BS11 on July 5, and on Sun TV on July 6.

The newly announced cast includes (Note: Name romanizations are not official):

In addition, Mili will perform the anime's ending theme song "Mortal With You."

Previously announced cast members include:

Yūya Hirose as Alto Goldfield



Maaya Uchida as Vermeil



Wakana Kuramochi as Lilia Kudelfeyt





The manga centers on Alto Goldfield, a student at a magical academy who aims to become a master of all magic. However, when he is on the verge of failing a class on summoning magic and in danger of being held back a year, he finds an old summoning grimoire. Following its instructions, he inscribes a magic circle, and ends up summoning a powerful demon named Vermeil, who was sealed long ago, and makes her his familiar. However, the voluptuous Vermeil occassionally requires magical energy from Alto, which she claims by kissing him deeply.

Takashi Naoya ( Osamake , Val x Love , Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ) is directing the anime at Staple Entertainment , with Tatsuya Takahashi ( The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles , Domestic Girlfriend ) supervising the series' scripts. Matsuo Asami is the assistant director. Kiyoshi Tateishi ( Val x Love , Gekidol ) is designing the characters, with Ayana Togashi as sub-character designer. Tateishi is also the chief animation director, alongside Toshimitsu Kobayashi , Yukiyo Komito , and Atsushi Aono . Hiroyuki Ikeda is the CG director. Hiroki Ozaki is the art director, while Ryoji Nagasaki is the color key artist. Mitsuhiro Kuno is the compositing director of photography, while Tomomi Umetsu is in charge of editing.

Amana and Umezu launched the manga in Sqaure Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in August 2018. Square Enix published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in November 2021.