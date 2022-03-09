Kinsō no Vermeil Magical Romantic Comedy Manga Gets TV Anime in July

Square Enix announced on Thursday that Kōta Amana and Yōko Umezu 's Kinsō no Vermeil: Gakeppuchi Majutsushi wa Saikyō no Yakusai to Mahō Sekai o Tsukisusumu (Vermeil in Gold: A Desperate Magician Barges Into the Magical World Alongside the Strongest Calamity) is inspiring a television anime that will premiere in July. The anime's website is streaming a teaser promotional video for the anime.

The manga centers on Alto Goldfield, a student at a magical academy who aims to become a master of all magic. However, when he is on the verge of failing a class on summoning magic and in danger of being held back a year, he finds an old summoning grimoire. Following its instructions, he inscribes a magic circle, and ends up summoning a powerful demon named Vermeil, who was sealed long ago, and makes her his familiar. However, the voluptuous Vermeil occassionally requires magical energy from Alto, which she claims by kissing him deeply.

The anime's cast includes (Note: Name romanizations are not official):

Yūya Hirose as Alto Goldfield



Maaya Uchida as Vermeil



Wakana Kuramochi as Lilia Kudelfeyt





Takashi Naoya ( Osamake , Val x Love , Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ) is directing the anime at Staple Entertainment , with Tatsuya Takahashi ( The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles , Domestic Girlfriend ) supervising the series' scripts. Matsuo Asami is the assistant director. Kiyoshi Tateishi ( Val x Love , Gekidol ) is designing the characters, with Ayana Togashi as sub-character designer. Tateishi is also the chief animation director, alongside Toshimitsu Kobayashi , Yukiyo Komito , and Atsushi Aono . Hiroyuki Ikeda is the CG director. Hiroki Ozaki is the art director, while Ryoji Nagasaki is the color key artist. Mitsuhiro Kuno is the compositing director of photography, while Tomomi Umetsu is in charge of editing.

Amana and Umezu launched the manga in Sqaure Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in August 2018. Square Enix published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in November 2021.