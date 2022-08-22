Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Game Streams Trailer Highlighting Game Modes

Game includes original Taiko Mode, new Concierge Mode, local co-op mode, online multiplayer mode

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming a trailer on Friday for its Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival game, from its Taiko no Tatsujin franchise , for Nintendo Switch. The trailer highlights the different game modes.

The game will include Taiko no Tatsujin's original Taiko Mode, a new Concierge Mode, local co-op mode that supports up-to four players, and an online multiplayer mode.

The game will launch on September 23 worldwide (September 22 in Japan).

The game will include 76 songs. The digital deluxe edition will include 90-day access to the Taiko Music Pass, which features more than 500 additional songs. Players can use a drum controller for the game.

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.