Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Switch Game's Trailer Reveals September 23 Launch
posted on by Alex Mateo
Game launches in Japan on September 22
Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Thursday that it will release the Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival game, a new game in the Taiko no Tatsujin franchise, for Nintendo Switch on September 23 worldwide (September 22 in Japan). The company streamed a trailer:
The game will include 76 songs, local multiplayer, and online multiplayer. The digital deluxe edition will include 90-day access to the Taiko Music Pass, which features more than 500 additional songs. Players can use a drum controller for the game.
Source: Press release
