Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Switch Game's Trailer Reveals September 23 Launch

Game launches in Japan on September 22

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Thursday that it will release the Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival game, a new game in the Taiko no Tatsujin franchise , for Nintendo Switch on September 23 worldwide (September 22 in Japan). The company streamed a trailer:

The game will include 76 songs, local multiplayer, and online multiplayer. The digital deluxe edition will include 90-day access to the Taiko Music Pass, which features more than 500 additional songs. Players can use a drum controller for the game.

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.