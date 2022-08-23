×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 21-27

posted on by Alex Mateo
My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission, Kingdom Season 3 anime; Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple, The Geek Ex-Hitman manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Kingdom Season 3 Part 1 BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 August 23
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III Premium Edition Boxset BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$179.98 August 23
My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll/Funimation US$34.98 August 23

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Attack on Titan Omnibus Graphic Novel (GN) 6Please Kodansha Comics US$19.99 August 23
Blue Period GN 8Cite Kodansha Comics US$12.99 August 23
Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 August 23
Cheeky Brat GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 23
Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 5Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 August 23
Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 23
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody GN 12Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 23
Delicious in Dungeon GN 11Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 23
The Dragon Knight’s Beloved GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 23
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells GN 15Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 23
Fullmetal Alchemist: Fullmetal Edition GN 18 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$19.99 August 23
The Geek Ex-Hitman GN 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 23
The Holy Grail of Eris GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 23
Island in a Puddle GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 August 23
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind GN 5 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$19.99 August 23
Momo -the blood taker- GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 23
My [Repair] Skill Became a Versatile Cheat So I Think I'll Open a Weapon Shop GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 23
Otherside Picnic GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 August 23
Phantom of the Idol GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 23
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 23
Ragna Crimson GN 6Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 August 23
Ramen Wolf and Curry Tiger GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 23
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 17Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 23
Sasaki and Miyano GN 6Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 23
Sayonara, Football: Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 12Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 August 23
See You Tomorrow at the Food Court GNPlease Yen Press US$12.99 August 23
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 August 23
So I'm a Spider, So What? GN 11Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 23
Urusei Yatsura GN 15Please Viz Media US$19.99 August 23

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 23
Breathless Momentum GN 2Cite Animate US$6.99 August 23
Breathless Momentum Special Edition GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Animate US$8.99 August 23
Burn the House Down GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 23
Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 23
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody GN 12Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 23
The Dragon Knight’s Beloved GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 23
The Geek Ex-Hitman GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 23
Getting Closer to You GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 23
Hard-Boiled Cop and Dolphin GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 23
The Holy Grail of Eris GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 23
i tell c GNs 1-3Please Viz Media US$6.99 each August 23
If You Could See Love GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 23
I Want to Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 23
I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 13Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 23
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind GN 5Please Viz Media US$10.99 August 23
Momo -the blood taker- GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 23
Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 15Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 23
New Japan Academy GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 23
My [Repair] Skill Became a Versatile Cheat So I Think I'll Open a Weapon Shop GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 23
Phantom Seer GNs 1-4Please Viz Media US$6.99 each August 23
Ramen Wolf and Curry Tiger GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 23
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 17Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 23
Sasaki and Miyano GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 23
See You Tomorrow at the Food Court GNPlease Yen Press US$6.99 August 23
She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 23
So I'm a Spider, So What? GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 23
Tearmoon Empire GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 24
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 23
Urusei Yatsura GN 15Please Viz Media US$13.99 August 23
The Witch and the Beast GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 23
WITCH WATCH GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 23
With You and the Rain GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 23
Ya Boy Kongming! GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 23

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Durarara!! SH Novel 4Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 23
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 5Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 August 25
Goblin Slayer Novel 14AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 August 23
High School DxD Novel 8Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 23
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 11.5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 25
Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out NovelPlease Yen Press US$14.99 August 23
Sabikui Bisco Novel 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 23
Secrets of the Silent Witch Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 23
The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Novel 1Please One Peace US$14.95 August 23

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Durarara!! SH Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 23
Full Metal Panic! Short Stories Novel 1Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 26
Goblin Slayer Novel 14AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 August 23
High School DxD Novel 8Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 23
Monster Tamer Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 26
Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon NovelPlease J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 23
Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out NovelPlease Yen Press US$7.99 August 23
Rebuild World NovelPlease J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 22
Redefining the META at VRMMO Academy Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 24
Sabikui Bisco Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 23
Secrets of the Silent Witch Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 23

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
SD Gundam Battle Alliance PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC gameCite Bandai Namco US$59.99 August 25
Soul Hackers 2 PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Sega US$59.99 August 26

