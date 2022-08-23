News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 21-27
posted on by Alex Mateo
My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission, Kingdom Season 3 anime; Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple, The Geek Ex-Hitman manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Kingdom Season 3 Part 1 BD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|August 23
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III Premium Edition Boxset BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$179.98
|August 23
My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission BD/DVD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$34.98
|August 23
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Attack on Titan Omnibus Graphic Novel (GN) 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$19.99
|August 23
Blue Period GN 8
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|August 23
Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 23
Cheeky Brat GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 23
Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 5
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|August 23
Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 23
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody GN 12
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 23
Delicious in Dungeon GN 11
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 23
The Dragon Knight's Beloved GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 23
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells GN 15
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 23
Fullmetal Alchemist: Fullmetal Edition GN 18 (hardcover)
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|August 23
The Geek Ex-Hitman GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 23
The Holy Grail of Eris GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 23
Island in a Puddle GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|August 23
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind GN 5 (hardcover)
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|August 23
Momo -the blood taker- GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 23
My [Repair] Skill Became a Versatile Cheat So I Think I'll Open a Weapon Shop GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 23
Otherside Picnic GN 2
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|August 23
Phantom of the Idol GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 23
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 23
Ragna Crimson GN 6
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|August 23
Ramen Wolf and Curry Tiger GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 23
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 17
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 23
Sasaki and Miyano GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 23
Sayonara, Football: Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 12
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|August 23
See You Tomorrow at the Food Court GN
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 23
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 10
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|August 23
So I'm a Spider, So What? GN 11
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 23
Urusei Yatsura GN 15
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|August 23
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 23
Breathless Momentum GN 2
|Animate
|US$6.99
|August 23
Breathless Momentum Special Edition GN 2
|Animate
|US$8.99
|August 23
Burn the House Down GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 23
Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 23
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody GN 12
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 23
The Dragon Knight's Beloved GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 23
The Geek Ex-Hitman GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 23
Getting Closer to You GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 23
Hard-Boiled Cop and Dolphin GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 23
The Holy Grail of Eris GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 23
i tell c GNs 1-3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|August 23
If You Could See Love GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 23
I Want to Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 23
I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 13
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 23
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|August 23
Momo -the blood taker- GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 23
Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 15
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 23
New Japan Academy GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 23
My [Repair] Skill Became a Versatile Cheat So I Think I'll Open a Weapon Shop GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 23
Phantom Seer GNs 1-4
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|August 23
Ramen Wolf and Curry Tiger GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 23
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 17
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 23
Sasaki and Miyano GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 23
See You Tomorrow at the Food Court GN
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 23
She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 23
So I'm a Spider, So What? GN 11
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 23
Tearmoon Empire GN 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 24
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 23
Urusei Yatsura GN 15
|Viz Media
|US$13.99
|August 23
The Witch and the Beast GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 23
WITCH WATCH GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 23
With You and the Rain GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 23
Ya Boy Kongming! GN 8
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 23
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Durarara!! SH Novel 4
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 23
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 25
Goblin Slayer Novel 14
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 23
High School DxD Novel 8
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 23
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 11.5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 25
Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out Novel
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 23
Sabikui Bisco Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 23
Secrets of the Silent Witch Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 23
The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Novel 1
|One Peace
|US$14.95
|August 23
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Durarara!! SH Novel 4
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 23
Full Metal Panic! Short Stories Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 26
Goblin Slayer Novel 14
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 23
High School DxD Novel 8
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 23
Monster Tamer Novel 10
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 26
Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon Novel
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 23
Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out Novel
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|August 23
Rebuild World Novel
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 22
Redefining the META at VRMMO Academy Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 24
Sabikui Bisco Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 23
Secrets of the Silent Witch Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 23
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
SD Gundam Battle Alliance PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC game
|Bandai Namco
|US$59.99
|August 25
Soul Hackers 2 PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC game
|Sega
|US$59.99
|August 26