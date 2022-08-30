News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 28-September 3
posted on by Alex Mateo
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Aho Girl BD
|Discotek Media
|US$29.95
|August 30
BELLE Collector's Edition 4K HDR/2K BD
|GKIDS
|US$64.98
|August 30
Fatal Fury the Movie Steelbook BD
|Discotek Media
|US$49.95
|August 30
Fuse: Memoirs of the Hunter Girl BD
|Discotek Media
|US$24.95
|August 30
Gugure! Kokkuri-san BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|August 30
Kaiba BD
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|August 30
Lupin III vs. Detective Conan special BD
|Discotek Media
|US$29.95
|August 30
Planet With BD
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|August 30
Project A-ko 2 BD
|Discotek Media
|US$24.95
|August 30
Rent-A-Girlfriend Premium Edition Box Set BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$199.98
|August 30
Sonny Boy BD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|August 30
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town BD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|August 30
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Limited Edition BD/DVD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$84.98
|August 30
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Blackguard Graphic Novel (GN) 4
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|August 30
Blue Lock GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|August 30
Cells at Work! Code Black GN 8
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|August 30
Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 30
D-Frag! GN 16
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 30
The Girl In the Arcade GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 30
Lost Lad London GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 30
Love of Kill GN 9
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 30
Lovesick Ellie GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 30
Necromance GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 30
The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 30
Reign of the Seven Spellblades GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 30
Seaside Stranger GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 30
Something's Wrong With Us GN 10
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|August 30
Spriggan: Deluxe Edition Omnibus GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 30
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Ways of the Monster Nation GN 8
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 30
Tokyo Revengers Omnibus GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$22.99
|August 30
Trinity Seven GN 26
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 30
Vampire Hunter D Omnibus GN 2
|Dark Horse
|US$19.99
|August 31
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Black Summoner GN 7
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 31
Blackguard GN 4
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|August 30
Cells at Work! Code Black GN 8
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 30
D-Frag! GN 16
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 30
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 12
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99
|August 30
Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 30
Guilty GN 10
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 30
Having an Idol-Loving Boyfriend is the Best! GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 30
I Was Reincarnated with OP Invincibility, so I'll Beat 'em Up My Way as an Action-Adventurer GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 30
I'm A Single Mother In A Fake Marriage GN 3
|Shusuisha
|US$6.99
|August 30
Imaginary GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 30
Lost Lad London GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 30
Love of Kill GN 9
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 30
Marginal Operation GN 14
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 31
My Roomie Is a Dino GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 30
My Tentative Name GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 30
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 GN 8
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 30
Necromance GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 30
No Matter What You Say, Furi-san is Scary! GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 30
Oh, Those Hanazono Twins GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 30
The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 30
Patisserie of Love GN 1
|Kobunsha
|US$6.99
|August 30
Peach Boy Riverside GN 11
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 30
Reign of the Seven Spellblades GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 30
Self-Love and Lingerie How to Love Your Coworker GN 1
|Shusuisha
|US$6.99
|August 30
Shotgun Divorce: I'll Get Pregnant And Out Of Your Life As Soon As Possible! GN 2
|Shusuisha
|US$6.99
|August 30
SHWD GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 30
Skygrazer GN
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 30
Sometimes Even Reality Is a Lie! GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|September 1
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Ways of the Monster Nation GN 8
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 30
Trinity Seven GN 26
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 30
Villainess: Reloaded! Blowing Away Bad Ends with Modern Weapons GN 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|September 1
Wandance GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|September 1
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 30
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Novel 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|September 1
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 18
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 1
Magic Knight of the Old Ways Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 30
Modern Villainess: It's Not Easy Building a Corporate Empire Before the Crash Novel 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|September 1
Oversummoned, Overpowered, and Over It! Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 2
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok / Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Switch, PC game
|NIS America
|US$39.99
|August 30
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok / Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Deluxe Edition Switch game
|NIS America
|US$59.99
|August 30