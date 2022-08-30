×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 28-September 3

posted on by Alex Mateo
Sonny Boy anime, Spriggan: Deluxe Edition manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Aho Girl BDPlease Discotek Media US$29.95 August 30
BELLE Collector's Edition 4K HDR/2K BDCite GKIDS US$64.98 August 30
Fatal Fury the Movie Steelbook BDAnimeNewsNetwork Discotek Media US$49.95 August 30
Fuse: Memoirs of the Hunter Girl BDPlease Discotek Media US$24.95 August 30
Gugure! Kokkuri-san BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 August 30
Kaiba BDPlease Discotek Media US$39.95 August 30
Lupin III vs. Detective Conan special BDPlease Discotek Media US$29.95 August 30
Planet With BDPlease Discotek Media US$39.95 August 30
Project A-ko 2 BDPlease Discotek Media US$24.95 August 30
Rent-A-Girlfriend Premium Edition Box Set BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$199.98 August 30
Sonny Boy BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 August 30
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 August 30
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$84.98 August 30

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blackguard Graphic Novel (GN) 4Please Vertical US$12.95 August 30
Blue Lock GN 2Cite Kodansha Comics US$12.99 August 30
Cells at Work! Code Black GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$12.99 August 30
Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 30
D-Frag! GN 16Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 30
The Girl In the Arcade GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 30
Lost Lad London GN 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 30
Love of Kill GN 9Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 30
Lovesick Ellie GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 30
Necromance GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 30
The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 30
Reign of the Seven Spellblades GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 30
Seaside Stranger GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 30
Something's Wrong With Us GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 August 30
Spriggan: Deluxe Edition Omnibus GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 30
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Ways of the Monster Nation GN 8Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 30
Tokyo Revengers Omnibus GN 2Please Seven Seas US$22.99 August 30
Trinity Seven GN 26Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 30
Vampire Hunter D Omnibus GN 2Please Dark Horse US$19.99 August 31

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Black Summoner GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 31
Blackguard GN 4Cite Vertical US$10.99 August 30
Cells at Work! Code Black GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 30
D-Frag! GN 16Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 30
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 12Please Kodansha Comics US$7.99 August 30
Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 30
Guilty GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 30
Having an Idol-Loving Boyfriend is the Best! GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 30
I Was Reincarnated with OP Invincibility, so I'll Beat 'em Up My Way as an Action-Adventurer GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 30
I'm A Single Mother In A Fake Marriage GN 3Please Shusuisha US$6.99 August 30
Imaginary GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 30
Lost Lad London GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 30
Love of Kill GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 30
Marginal Operation GN 14Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 31
My Roomie Is a Dino GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 30
My Tentative Name GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 30
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 30
Necromance GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 30
No Matter What You Say, Furi-san is Scary! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 30
Oh, Those Hanazono Twins GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 30
The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 30
Patisserie of Love GN 1Please Kobunsha US$6.99 August 30
Peach Boy Riverside GN 11Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 30
Reign of the Seven Spellblades GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 30
Self-Love and Lingerie How to Love Your Coworker GN 1Please Shusuisha US$6.99 August 30
Shotgun Divorce: I'll Get Pregnant And Out Of Your Life As Soon As Possible! GN 2Please Shusuisha US$6.99 August 30
SHWD GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 30
Skygrazer GNPlease Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 30
Sometimes Even Reality Is a Lie! GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 September 1
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Ways of the Monster Nation GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 30
Trinity Seven GN 26Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 30
Villainess: Reloaded! Blowing Away Bad Ends with Modern Weapons GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 September 1
Wandance GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 September 1

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time Novel 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 30

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 September 1
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 18Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 1
Magic Knight of the Old Ways Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 30
Modern Villainess: It's Not Easy Building a Corporate Empire Before the Crash Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 September 1
Oversummoned, Overpowered, and Over It! Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 2

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok / Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Switch, PC gameCite NIS America US$39.99 August 30
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok / Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Deluxe Edition Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork NIS America US$59.99 August 30

