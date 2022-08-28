Gen Oosuka's Doron Dororon Manga Ends in Shonen Jump

4th, 5th volumes release on October 4

This year's 39th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter on Monday of Gen Oosuka 's Doron Dororon manga. Shueisha will publish the manga's fourth and fifth volumes on October 4. The fifth volume will be the final volume of the manga. At least one of the volumes will include additional content from Oosuka.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media 's website publish the series in English. MANGA Plus describes the series:

Humans are under threat from mysterious monsters called mononoke. Dora Sasaki is unbeatable in a fight, and in order to keep a promise to his deceased mother, he aspires to be an anti-mononoke samurai. However, everything changes when he meets a kind-hearted mononoke named Kusanagi. Welcome to this dark fantasy story of humans and monsters!

Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine launched the manga in November 2021. The third volume will release on September 2.

Oosuka's Golem Hearts manga launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in October 2017 and ended in February 2018. The manga's second and final volume shipped in Japan in April 2018. Viz Media previewed the manga in its English-language digital edition of Weekly Shonen Jump as part of its "Jump Start" initiative.

