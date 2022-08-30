See You Tomorrow at the Food Court Manga Resumes in September

Manga's latest chapter released in January 2021

The official Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype web manga site revealed on Tuesday that Shinichirou Nariie 's See You Tomorrow at the Food Court ( Food Court de, Mata Ashita. ) manga will resume on the site on September 6.

Nariie launched the manga on the Comic Newtype site in March 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's 15th and most recent chapter in January 2021. The publisher released the manga's first compiled volume in March 2021.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Wada is an honor student who keeps to herself and has an air of mystery around her. Yamamoto is an intimidating fashionista with dyed blond hair and a shortened skirt. Though this unlikely duo seem to have nothing in common, it's only during their daily meetings at the food court that they can be themselves!

Yen Press released the first volume on August 23.

Nariie launched a manga adaptation of Takumi Hiiragi-Boshi 's Absolute Duo light novel series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in July 2013, and ended it in July 2017 with four volumes. Seven Seas has released the manga in English.