Sonic Frontiers Game Streams Overview Trailer

The official YouTube channel for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise began streaming an overview video for Sonic Frontiers , Sega 's new game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, on Friday. The video previews the game's story, flexible gameplay options, and new battle mechanics.

The game will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on November 8.

The game will also get an animated prologue featuring Knuckles titled Sonic Frontiers Prologue .

Sonic Mania , the latest main game in the franchise , shipped in August 2017 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Sonic Origins , a new collection of remastered Sonic the Hedgehog games, debuted for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on June 23.