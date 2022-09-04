The second and final day of " The [email protected] Cinderella Girls Like4Live #cg_ootd" concerts debuted a teaser promotional video for the television anime of Kyowno 's The [email protected] Cinderella Girls U149 manga on Sunday. The teaser announces that the anime will premiere next year.

The studio Cygames Pictures is producing the television anime.

The manga centers around girls under 149 centimeters tall (under about 4-feet, 11-inches) who aspire to be idols despite not having a producer or gigs. However, maybe with a marvelous dress, a marvelous stage, and a marvelous prince ... The new Cinderella story follows these small idols and their small rookie producer.

Kyowno launched the manga on Cygames ' online Cycomi service in 2016, and Cygames published the fourth volume in October 2018.

The [email protected] franchise began as an arcade game in 2005, with the player tasked with producing idols in a fledgling idol company, managing practice schedules, concerts, CD releases, and time off. The game was first ported to the Xbox 360 in 2007, and had a sequel game in 2011, which finalized the first 13 characters of the franchise . Later spinoffs include The [email protected] Cinderella Girls social game, which introduced the story of a larger set of entirely new characters within the story of multimedia conglomerate; The [email protected] : Million Live! , which includes the original 13 characters alongside new characters; The [email protected] SideM , which focused on male idols all of whom had "unique reasons" for becoing idols; and The [email protected] Shiny Colors , a mobile game and the most recent entirely new entry in the franchise , with new female idols and a return to gameplay features from the first two games.

The first anime adaptation for the franchise was 2007's Idolmaster: Xenoglossia , a spinoff mecha anime. A-1 Pictures and Nishigori adapted the first two games in 2011's The [email protected] anime, and also produced the 2014 anime film THE [email protected] MOVIE: Kagayaki no Mukōgawa e! . The studio and some of the original staff returned for both 2015's The [email protected] Cinderella Girls and 2017's The [email protected] SideM anime. The [email protected] : Million Live! also has an upcoming television anime adaptation.

The first mobile phone social game for The [email protected] Cinderella Girls launched in 2011 and ended this past March. However, The [email protected] Cinderella Girls : Starlight Stage rhythm game launched for iOS and Android devices in 2015 and is still continuing.

The [email protected] Cinderella Girls also received a 10th anniversary "celebration animation" that featured all 190 idols this summer. Cygames Pictures animated the video.