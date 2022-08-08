News
1st The [email protected] Cinderella Girls Game Shuts Down After 12 Years in March 2023
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for Bandai Namco Entertainment's The [email protected] franchise announced on Monday that the first of The [email protected] Cinderella Girls games will end service on March 30, 2023.
The game has been in service for more than a decade since 2011. The [email protected] Cinderella Girls franchise began as a mobile phone social game spinoff of The [email protected] games. Unlike the first The [email protected] games, which focus on a group of 13 idols in a minor idol agency, The [email protected] Cinderella Girls introduced the story of a larger set of entirely new characters in an idol agency in a large and well-funded multimedia conglomerate. The game later spawned multiple manga and its own television anime.
The franchise also has The [email protected] Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage rhythm game, which launched for iOS and Android devices in 2015.
Kyowno's The [email protected] Cinderella Girls U149 manga is inspiring an upcoming television anime.
Sources: The [email protected] Cinderella Girls' Twitter account, The [email protected] website via Otakomu
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.