The official website for Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The [email protected] franchise announced on Monday that the first of The [email protected] Cinderella Girls games will end service on March 30, 2023.

The game has been in service for more than a decade since 2011. The [email protected] Cinderella Girls franchise began as a mobile phone social game spinoff of The [email protected] games. Unlike the first The [email protected] games, which focus on a group of 13 idols in a minor idol agency, The [email protected] Cinderella Girls introduced the story of a larger set of entirely new characters in an idol agency in a large and well-funded multimedia conglomerate. The game later spawned multiple manga and its own television anime.

The franchise also has The [email protected] Cinderella Girls : Starlight Stage rhythm game, which launched for iOS and Android devices in 2015.

Kyowno 's The [email protected] Cinderella Girls U149 manga is inspiring an upcoming television anime.

Sources: The [email protected] Cinderella Girls ' Twitter account, The [email protected] website via Otakomu



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.