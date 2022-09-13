Harvestella Fantasy Farming Life Simulation RPG Previewed in New Trailer

Nintendo revealed the second trailer on Tuesday for Square Enix 's Harvestella fantasy farming life simulation role-playing game during its Nintendo Direct livestream event. The trailer gives an overview of the farming aspect and previews the story.

Square Enix will release the game for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on November 4.

Nintendo describes the game:

In a vibrant and colourful world, players will tend their crops, befriend the townsfolk, overcome threats, discover the origins of the world and the truth behind the calamity along the way. The story begins when the player wakes up in the middle of "Quietus," a calamity that comes with each change of season and threatens all life.

The farming game will feature worlds of different seasons. During the Quietus period, crops wither and life is threatened. Gameplay features action RPG combat and different jobs.