News
Square Enix Announces Harvestella Fantasy Farming RPG for Switch, PC
posted on by Alex Mateo
Life sim RPG launches on November 4
The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase announced on Tuesday that Square Enix will release a new fantasy farming life simulation role-playing game for Nintendo Switch titled Harvestella. Square Enix also revealed that the game will get a release for PC via Steam. Both versions will launch on November 4. Square Enix streamed a trailer:
Square Enix describes the game:
Through the changing seasons, explore an imaginative world, tend your crops, make new friends, face enemies in dynamic combat, and unravel the mystery of the season of death, Quietus.
The farming game will feature worlds of different seasons. During the Quietus period, crops wither and life is threatened. Gameplay features action RPG combat and different jobs.
Source: Nintendo Direct Mini