Square Enix's Various Daylife RPG Launches on Switch, Steam

Game from Octopath Traveler development team available on Switch, PC now; on PS4 on Friday

Square Enix announced on Tuesday that it has released its Various Daylife game on the Switch and PC via Steam , and will release it on PlayStation 4 on Friday. Square Enix unveiled the below trailer for the game.

Square Enix describes the game:

In the year 211 of the Imperial Era, a new continent was discovered. Explore its every last corner as a settler of Antoecia, while living your life to the fullest in the city of Erebia.

Square Enix released the game on Apple Arcade on iOS in September 2019. Tomoya Asano and the same team behind the Bravely Default , Octopath Traveler , and Triangle Strategy games developed the game.