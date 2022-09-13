Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Rhythm Action Game Boasts Nearly 400 Songs

The soundtrack of the Final Fantasy franchise will come alive again in the newly announced Theatrhythm Final Bar Line game for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The rhythm action game will feature 385 music tracks from 46 different games across the Final Fantasy franchise , including spin-offs and remakes.

Aspiring composers will be able to play with up to eight players in online Multi Battles. Players can select from a roster of 104 characters ranging from beloved heroes to fearsome monsters all in the game series' signature super-deformed style. When the rhythm battles are done, players can choose to listen to the tracks in the music player or watch unlocked music videos.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is set for release on February 16, 2023.

The first Final Fantasy Theatrhythm game for Nintendo 3DS came out in February 2012 in Japan and in July 2012 in North America. Square Enix then released a worldwide port for the iOS in December 2012.