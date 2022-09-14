Bocchi the Rock! Anime's 1st Video Announces More Staff, October 8 Debut

The staff for the anime of Aki Hamaji 's four-panel manga Bocchi the Rock! revealed the anime's first full promotional video on Wednesday. The video announces more staff members and the anime's October 8 premiere.





The newly announced staff members are:

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV channels on October 8 at 24:00 (effectively, October 9 at midnight), and it will also run on MRT Miyazaki Broadcasting , MBS , RKB Mainichi Broadcasting , and AT-X . Abema will stream the anime at the same time as the earliest television broadcast, followed by other services. The four main cast members will appear at an advance screening of the anime at Tokyo's Shinjuku Wald 9 theater on October 5.

The manga's story follows Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Gotō, a lonely high school girl whose heart lies in her guitar. She does nothing every day except strum her guitar by herself at home. However, she happens one day to meet Nijika Ijichi, who is looking for a guitarist for her group named "Kessoku Band."

The main cast includes:

Keiichirō Saitō ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. Regards ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks . Erika Yoshida ( Lupin III: Part IV ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Kerorira (animation director for Wonder Egg Priority ) is designing the characters.

Hamaji launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine in December 2017.



Image ©はまじあき/芳文社・アニプレックス

Source: Comic Natalie