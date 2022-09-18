Aniplex, DeskWorks! Preview World II World Smartphone RPG in 1st Video

Single-player RPG set in 3 worlds split into polar-opposite halves

The live-streamed " Aniplex x DeskWorks New RPG Introduction" special debuted the first promotional video for the companies' World II World smartphone role-playing game during Tokyo Game Show on Saturday.

Saturday's stream introduced the game with three key phrases: single-player RPG, a main scenario that is serialized weekly (like manga), and over 160 characters.

The special also introduced the story's three main worlds, each which have been split into two polar-opposite halves:

Machina (Mechanical) x Labol (Human) World

Illustrated by HIDE



Illustrated by HIDE Kana Ichinose as LA-CCA

Gakuto Kajiwara as Fujō



Fantasy (Isekai) x Reality (Modern) World

Illustrated by SHACHI



Illustrated by SHACHI Shōya Chiba as Haruta Komiya, a modern-day boy transported to a fantasy world

Ai Kakuma as Marumamakku, a demon girl transported to the modern world



Gunslinger (Western) x Samurai (Japanese) World

Illustrated by Akira Egawa



Illustrated by Yuichiro Umehara as Col

Shin'ichirō Kamio as Kenmaru



In addition, there is an "Anurus" (Border) world in the gaps between the three main worlds. Rarisa Tago Takeda plays Weave, a girl who seeks to unite the worlds. Fuzichoco illustrates Weave:





The special promoted the project as the "world's first" role-playing game in which players interact with two different halves of a world via a split-screen. The companies aim to launch the "two-in-one role-playing game" on iOS and Android devices this winter.

The game's story is set during a time when many worlds are facing crises, and a "division" is causing friction between people, which is leading people to a slow destruction. Divan, the Lord of Division, desires this state, while Weave, the Girl of the Boundary, fights against it. In the depths of her solitude, Weave entrusts the player with a small fragment of hope.

HERMIT WORKS' Akinari Shibata, Akira Egawa , and Fuzichoco are designing the characters, and Yuki Fukazawa is composing the music. DeskWorks! is planning and developing the project in collaboration with G-STYLE. Hermit Works is credited for design.

Spurce: Aniplex x DeskWorks New RPG Introduction