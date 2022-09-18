News
Aniplex, DeskWorks! Preview World II World Smartphone RPG in 1st Video
posted on by Egan Loo
The live-streamed "Aniplex x DeskWorks New RPG Introduction" special debuted the first promotional video for the companies' World II World smartphone role-playing game during Tokyo Game Show on Saturday.
Saturday's stream introduced the game with three key phrases: single-player RPG, a main scenario that is serialized weekly (like manga), and over 160 characters.
The special also introduced the story's three main worlds, each which have been split into two polar-opposite halves:
Illustrated by HIDE
Kana Ichinose as LA-CCA
Gakuto Kajiwara as Fujō
Illustrated by SHACHI
Shōya Chiba as Haruta Komiya, a modern-day boy transported to a fantasy world
Ai Kakuma as Marumamakku, a demon girl transported to the modern world
Illustrated by Akira Egawa
Yuichiro Umehara as Col
Shin'ichirō Kamio as Kenmaru
In addition, there is an "Anurus" (Border) world in the gaps between the three main worlds. Rarisa Tago Takeda plays Weave, a girl who seeks to unite the worlds. Fuzichoco illustrates Weave:
The special promoted the project as the "world's first" role-playing game in which players interact with two different halves of a world via a split-screen. The companies aim to launch the "two-in-one role-playing game" on iOS and Android devices this winter.
The game's story is set during a time when many worlds are facing crises, and a "division" is causing friction between people, which is leading people to a slow destruction. Divan, the Lord of Division, desires this state, while Weave, the Girl of the Boundary, fights against it. In the depths of her solitude, Weave entrusts the player with a small fragment of hope.
HERMIT WORKS' Akinari Shibata, Akira Egawa, and Fuzichoco are designing the characters, and Yuki Fukazawa is composing the music. DeskWorks! is planning and developing the project in collaboration with G-STYLE. Hermit Works is credited for design.