Aniplex, DeskWorks! Reveal World II World Smartphone RPG

Game is set in time where players fight against Lord of Division sowing discord in multiple worlds

Aniplex and DeskWorks! announced a new smartphone RPG titled World II World on Thursday. The companies did not reveal a debut date for the game.

Aniplex 's booth at Tokyo Game Show also had a display for the game on Thursday.

The game's story is set during a time when many worlds are nearing crisis, and a "division" is causing friction between people, which is leading people to a slow destruction. Divan, the Lord of Division, desires this state, while Weave, the Girl of the Boundary, fights against it. In the depths of her solitude, Weave entrusts the player with a small fragment of hope.

The game's cast so far includes Larissa Tago Takeda, Kana Ichinose , Gakuto Kajiwara , Shōya Chiba , Ai Kakuma , Yuichiro Umehara , and Shin'ichirō Kamio .

Akinari Shibata, Akira Egawa , and Fuzichoco are listed as character designers. Yuki Fukazawa is the music composer. DeskWorks! is credited for planning and development, with G-STYLE credited for development assistance. Hermit Works is credited for design.

Booth photo by Matt Hodgkins