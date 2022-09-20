Star Fruit Books Licenses Q-ta Minami's Below the Ceiling Manga

Manga launches in spring 2023

Star Fruit Books announced on Twitter on Tuesday that it will publish Q-ta Minami 's Below the Ceiling ( Tenjō no Shita ) manga in English in spring 2023.

The manga will have 177 pages.

Star Fruit Books describes the story:

This book follows the footsteps of four women and the romances that they pursue. Each story is filled with a mix of emotions that are beautifully presented by Minami Q-ta.

Shodensha launched the manga in a single compiled book volume in June 1999.

Minami has since launched several other manga including Chikatetsu no Kaze ni Fukarete in September 2004 and Olibe in April 2006.

Star Fruit Books has also released Minami's Not All Girls Are Stupid ( Guzuna Onna Bakarijya Naize ), Pop Life , and The Blood Red Boy manga.

