Last Period Game Ends Service on December 27 After 6 Years

Game launched in 2016, inspired 2018 TV anime

The official website for Happy Elements ' Last Period game announced on Wednesday that the game will end service on December 27 after finishing the main story.

Happy Elements launched the game in May 2016. The story takes place in a world where fantastic beasts called "Spirals" are born from isolation. Those who can defeat the beasts are called "Periods." Haru is an apprentice Period who belongs to the Arc End 8th Branch. However, after a mysterious theft incident, there is an economic collapse, and the Arc End headquarters abandons the 8th Division, leaving only three Periods left, including Haru. Haru and the other two Periods start their work to rebuild the 8th Division.

The game inspired a television anime titled Last Period: the journey to the end of the despair that premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Source: Last Period game's website via Otakomu