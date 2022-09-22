New Urusei Yatsura Anime Adds 3 More Cast Members

The staff for the new television anime of Rumiko Takahashi 's Urusei Yatsura manga announced three more cast members on Thursday:

Kenta Miyake as Onsen Mark

as Onsen Mark Takahiro Sakurai as Tsubame Ozuno

Marina Inoue as Ryōko Mendō



The anime also presented the character design for Kotatsu Neko:



The anime will premiere on October 13 and run for half a year, or two cours (quarters of a year), without breaks. The entire run of the anime will adapt selected stories from the manga and last four cours , or a full year, although not consecutively. The anime will air in the Noitamina programming block on Fuji TV and other channels to mark the 100th anniversary of the manga's publisher Shogakukan .

The cast includes:

Takahiro Kamei (episode director on Strike Witches: Road to Berlin , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind ) is serving as the series director. Masaru Yokoyama ( Horimiya , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , 2019's Fruits Basket ) is composing the music. The other staff members are:

Viz Media began publishing the manga in 2-in-1 omnibus editions in spring 2019 with new translations. Viz describes the series:

Revisit the acclaimed romantic comedy about an unlucky human boy who meets a beautiful space alien princess in this large trim size edition with all-new translations and new cover designs. In the series, Ataru Moroboshi's supernatural encounters with the feminine kind all start when he's chosen to play tag with an alien princess named Lum who invades the earth on her UFO. Ataru has ten days to touch Lum's horns or aliens will take over the earth! As it turns out, the game of tag is only the beginning of Ataru's troubles, as he continues to attract strange encounters with otherworldly beings like beautiful snow spirit Oyuki and the sexy crow goblin Princess Kurama!

The manga series ran in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1978 to 1987. Viz Media previously released part of the series in English under the titles Lum and The Return of Lum in the 1990s.

The manga inspired a television anime series that ran from 1981 to 1986, various anime films, and an original video anime ( OVA ) series. AnimEigo released most of the previous anime on home video except for the Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer film which Central Park Media released. After these companies' licenses expired, Discotek Media has been reissuing the movies.

Source: Comic Natalie