Women in Comics Event Hosts Rica Takashima in NYC on October 29

Bronx Library Center hosts event

Erica Friedman ( By Your Side: The First 100 Years of Yuri Anime and Manga ) reported on Okazu on Saturday that the Bronx Heroes Comic Con: Women in Comics event will host manga creator Rica Takashima ( Rica 'tte Kanji!? ) alongside Friedman herself on October 29 at the Bronx Library Center in New York City.

Takashima most recently appeared at Flame Con in New York City on August 20.

Takashima began serializing her Rica 'tte Kanji!? manga in Anise's Phryne magazine. ALC Publishing released the manga in English in June 2003. Erica Friedman translated the manga alongside Rica Takashima .

The manga follows the main character Rica as she moves to Tokyo for college and meets Miho in Shinjuku Ni-Choume, Tokyo's gay and lesbian district.