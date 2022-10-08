×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 26-October 2

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kuro No Kiseki II PS4 version debuts at #2

Japan's Game Ranking: September 26-October 2

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9 157,348 2,900,483
2 PS4 Eiyū Densetsu: Kuro No Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- Nihon Falcom September 29 36,261 36,261
3 PS4 Valkyrie Elysium Square Enix September 29 23,295 23,295
4 PS4 FIFA 23 Electronic Arts September 30 21,721 21,721
5 PS5 Valkyrie Elysium Square Enix September 29 17,067 17,067
6 NSw Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku Square Enix September 15 14,484 166,874
7 PS5 Eiyū Densetsu: Kuro No Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- Nihon Falcom September 29 14,446 14,446
8 NSw FIFA 23 Legacy Edition Electronic Arts September 30 11,783 11,783
9 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22 8,911 39,996
10 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 8,126 4,855,158
11 PS4 Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku Square Enix September 15 7,919 61,661
12 PS5 FIFA 23 Electronic Arts September 30 7,378 7,378
13 NSw Little Witch Nobeta Justdan International September 29 6,896 6,896
14 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,538 2,808,045
15 NSw Shin Tennis no Ōji-sama Let's Go! ~Daily Life~ from RisingBeat Bushiroad September 29 6,368 6,368
16 NSw Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Bandai Namco Entertainment September 29 5,870 5,870
17 PS4 Little Witch Nobeta Justdan International September 29 5,269 5,269
18 NSw Bayonetta Nintendo February 17, 2018 5,128 14,538
19 PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Sony Interactive Entertainment February 18 4,860 86,339
20 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 4,700 745,413

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 19-25
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives