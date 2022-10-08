News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 26-October 2
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kuro No Kiseki II PS4 version debuts at #2
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9
|157,348
|2,900,483
|2
|PS4
|Eiyū Densetsu: Kuro No Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN-
|Nihon Falcom
|September 29
|36,261
|36,261
|3
|PS4
|Valkyrie Elysium
|Square Enix
|September 29
|23,295
|23,295
|4
|PS4
|FIFA 23
|Electronic Arts
|September 30
|21,721
|21,721
|5
|PS5
|Valkyrie Elysium
|Square Enix
|September 29
|17,067
|17,067
|6
|NSw
|Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku
|Square Enix
|September 15
|14,484
|166,874
|7
|PS5
|Eiyū Densetsu: Kuro No Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN-
|Nihon Falcom
|September 29
|14,446
|14,446
|8
|NSw
|FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
|Electronic Arts
|September 30
|11,783
|11,783
|9
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22
|8,911
|39,996
|10
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|8,126
|4,855,158
|11
|PS4
|Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku
|Square Enix
|September 15
|7,919
|61,661
|12
|PS5
|FIFA 23
|Electronic Arts
|September 30
|7,378
|7,378
|13
|NSw
|Little Witch Nobeta
|Justdan International
|September 29
|6,896
|6,896
|14
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,538
|2,808,045
|15
|NSw
|Shin Tennis no Ōji-sama Let's Go! ~Daily Life~ from RisingBeat
|Bushiroad
|September 29
|6,368
|6,368
|16
|NSw
|Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 29
|5,870
|5,870
|17
|PS4
|Little Witch Nobeta
|Justdan International
|September 29
|5,269
|5,269
|18
|NSw
|Bayonetta
|Nintendo
|February 17, 2018
|5,128
|14,538
|19
|PS5
|Horizon Forbidden West
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|February 18
|4,860
|86,339
|20
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|4,700
|745,413
Source: Famitsu