×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 3-9

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition debuts at #2

Japan's Game Ranking: October 3-9

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9 120,564 3,021,047
2 NSw NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition Square Enix October 6 30,218 30,218
3 NSw Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku Square Enix September 15 21,908 188,782
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,522 4,865,680
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,857 2,814,902
6 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22 6,677 46,673
7 PS4 Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku Square Enix September 15 5,483 67,144
8 PS4 FIFA 23 Electronic Arts September 30 5,364 27,085
9 NSw Hakuōki Shinkai: Tenun no Shō Idea Factory October 6 5,101 5,101
10 NSw FIFA 23 Legacy Edition Electronic Arts September 30 4,788 16,571
11 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 4,777 750,190
12 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,638 4,988,847
13 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 3,557 901,022
14 PS4 Valkyrie Elysium Square Enix September 29 3,016 26,311
15 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 2,909 1,048,974
16 PS4 Eiyū Densetsu: Kuro No Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- Nihon Falcom September 29 2,866 39,127
17 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 2,554 7,338,066
18 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 2,277 3,284,560
19 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12, 2021 2,167 1,080,370
20 PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Sony Interactive Entertainment February 18 2,044 88,383

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 26-October 2
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives