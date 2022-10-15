News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 3-9
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition debuts at #2
Japan's Game Ranking: October 3-9
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9
|120,564
|3,021,047
|2
|NSw
|NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition
|Square Enix
|October 6
|30,218
|30,218
|3
|NSw
|Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku
|Square Enix
|September 15
|21,908
|188,782
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,522
|4,865,680
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,857
|2,814,902
|6
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22
|6,677
|46,673
|7
|PS4
|Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku
|Square Enix
|September 15
|5,483
|67,144
|8
|PS4
|FIFA 23
|Electronic Arts
|September 30
|5,364
|27,085
|9
|NSw
|Hakuōki Shinkai: Tenun no Shō
|Idea Factory
|October 6
|5,101
|5,101
|10
|NSw
|FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
|Electronic Arts
|September 30
|4,788
|16,571
|11
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|4,777
|750,190
|12
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,638
|4,988,847
|13
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|3,557
|901,022
|14
|PS4
|Valkyrie Elysium
|Square Enix
|September 29
|3,016
|26,311
|15
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|2,909
|1,048,974
|16
|PS4
|Eiyū Densetsu: Kuro No Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN-
|Nihon Falcom
|September 29
|2,866
|39,127
|17
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|2,554
|7,338,066
|18
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|2,277
|3,284,560
|19
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12, 2021
|2,167
|1,080,370
|20
|PS5
|Horizon Forbidden West
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|February 18
|2,044
|88,383
Source: Famitsu