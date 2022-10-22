News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 10-16
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Splatoon 3 tops chart for 6th consecutive week
Japan's Game Ranking: October 10-16
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9
|97,071
|3,118,118
|2
|NSw
|Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku
|Square Enix
|September 15
|11,145
|199,927
|3
|NSw
|NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition
|Square Enix
|October 6
|9,672
|39,890
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|7,337
|4,873,017
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,941
|2,821,843
|6
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22
|5,685
|52,358
|7
|NSw
|Dragon Ball: The Breakers Special Edition
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 13
|5,312
|5,312
|8
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|4,609
|754,799
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,856
|4,992,703
|10
|PS4
|Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku
|Square Enix
|September 15
|3,697
|70,841
|11
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|3,562
|904,584
|12
|NSw
|FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
|Electronic Arts
|September 30
|3,543
|20,114
|13
|PS4
|FIFA 23
|Electronic Arts
|September 30
|3,058
|30,143
|14
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|2,962
|1,051,936
|15
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|2,859
|3,287,419
|16
|PS4
|Valkyrie Elysium
|Square Enix
|September 29
|2,721
|29,032
|17
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|2,491
|7,340,557
|18
|NSw
|Fortnite: Graphic Legends Pack
|Epic Games
|October 13
|2,349
|2,349
|19
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|2,139
|2,728,583
|20
|PS4
|Dragon Ball: The Breakers Special Edition
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 13
|2,046
|2,046
Source: Famitsu