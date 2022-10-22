×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 10-16

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Splatoon 3 tops chart for 6th consecutive week

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9 97,071 3,118,118
2 NSw Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku Square Enix September 15 11,145 199,927
3 NSw NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition Square Enix October 6 9,672 39,890
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 7,337 4,873,017
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,941 2,821,843
6 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22 5,685 52,358
7 NSw Dragon Ball: The Breakers Special Edition Bandai Namco Entertainment October 13 5,312 5,312
8 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 4,609 754,799
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,856 4,992,703
10 PS4 Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku Square Enix September 15 3,697 70,841
11 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 3,562 904,584
12 NSw FIFA 23 Legacy Edition Electronic Arts September 30 3,543 20,114
13 PS4 FIFA 23 Electronic Arts September 30 3,058 30,143
14 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 2,962 1,051,936
15 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 2,859 3,287,419
16 PS4 Valkyrie Elysium Square Enix September 29 2,721 29,032
17 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 2,491 7,340,557
18 NSw Fortnite: Graphic Legends Pack Epic Games October 13 2,349 2,349
19 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 2,139 2,728,583
20 PS4 Dragon Ball: The Breakers Special Edition Bandai Namco Entertainment October 13 2,046 2,046

Source: Famitsu

