Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 10-16

A big brouhaha brews over Bayonetta 3, Summer Time Rendering gets a VN adaptation, and a mountain of Silent Hill announcements in This Week in Games!

― Hey, everybody! So, last week, I didn't expect for Iono to reveal her new Pokémon as quickly as she did. I was kicking myself when Friday rolled around and she revealed Bellibolt. That's deadlines for ya, I guess, but it was still a little annoying. A...