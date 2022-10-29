News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 17-23
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Persona 5: Royal Switch version debuts at #2, PS5 version at #9
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9
|66,036
|3,184,154
|2
|NSw
|Persona 5: Royal
|Atlus
|October 21
|45,998
|45,998
|3
|NSw
|Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 20
|24,069
|24,069
|4
|PS5
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4
|10,313
|169,438
|5
|NSw
|Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku
|Square Enix
|September 15
|6,157
|206,084
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|5,553
|4,878,570
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,431
|2,827,274
|8
|NSw
|NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition
|Square Enix
|October 6
|5,107
|44,997
|9
|PS5
|Persona 5: Royal
|Atlus
|October 21
|5,051
|5,051
|10
|NSw
|Dragon Quest X All-in-One Package (Version 1-6)
|Square Enix
|September 21
|5,015
|5,015
|11
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22
|3,728
|56,086
|12
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|3,190
|757,989
|13
|PS5
|Gotham Knights
|WB Games
|October 21
|3,125
|3,125
|14
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,119
|4,995,822
|15
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|2,621
|907,205
|16
|NSw
|Fortnite: Graphic Legends Pack
|Epic Games
|October 13
|2,596
|4,945
|17
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|2,515
|3,289,934
|18
|NSw
|FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
|Electronic Arts
|September 30
|2,387
|22,501
|19
|PS4
|Valkyrie Elysium
|Square Enix
|September 29
|2,374
|31,406
|20
|PS4
|Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku
|Square Enix
|September 15
|2,359
|73,200
Source: Famitsu