Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 17-23

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Persona 5: Royal Switch version debuts at #2, PS5 version at #9

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9 66,036 3,184,154
2 NSw Persona 5: Royal Atlus October 21 45,998 45,998
3 NSw Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher Bandai Namco Entertainment October 20 24,069 24,069
4 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4 10,313 169,438
5 NSw Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku Square Enix September 15 6,157 206,084
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 5,553 4,878,570
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,431 2,827,274
8 NSw NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition Square Enix October 6 5,107 44,997
9 PS5 Persona 5: Royal Atlus October 21 5,051 5,051
10 NSw Dragon Quest X All-in-One Package (Version 1-6) Square Enix September 21 5,015 5,015
11 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22 3,728 56,086
12 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 3,190 757,989
13 PS5 Gotham Knights WB Games October 21 3,125 3,125
14 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,119 4,995,822
15 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 2,621 907,205
16 NSw Fortnite: Graphic Legends Pack Epic Games October 13 2,596 4,945
17 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 2,515 3,289,934
18 NSw FIFA 23 Legacy Edition Electronic Arts September 30 2,387 22,501
19 PS4 Valkyrie Elysium Square Enix September 29 2,374 31,406
20 PS4 Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku Square Enix September 15 2,359 73,200

Source: Famitsu

