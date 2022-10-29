Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 17-23

Bunshun: Affair was with writer, who was unaware of Sakurai's marriage, for his abruptly ended radio show

― The Weekly Bunshun tabloid newspaper reported on Wednesday that voice actor Takahiro Sakurai had been engaged in an extramarital affair for at least 10 years with a writer for his P.S. Genki Desu. Takahiro travel radio show. The show abruptly concluded on Monday after nine years. Sakurai's tale...