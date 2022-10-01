News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 19-25
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Splatoon 3 at #1 for 3rd consecutive week
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9
|301,845
|2,743,135
|2
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22
|31,085
|31,085
|3
|PS5
|Horizon Forbidden West
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|February 18
|10,263
|81,479
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,617
|4,847,032
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|8,829
|2,801,507
|6
|NSw
|Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku
|Square Enix
|September 15
|8,554
|152,390
|7
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|8,538
|740,713
|8
|NSw
|The DioField Chronicle
|Square Enix
|September 22
|6,415
|6,415
|9
|PS4
|Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku
|Square Enix
|September 15
|5,642
|53,742
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,079
|4,981,611
|11
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|4,771
|893,705
|12
|PS5
|Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku
|Square Enix
|September 15
|4,167
|32,538
|13
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|4,064
|1,043,153
|14
|NSw
|Jūza Engi Engetsu Sangokuden 1・2 for Nintendo Switch
|Idea Factory
|September 22
|3,954
|3,954
|15
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,864
|3,279,536
|16
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,540
|7,332,807
|17
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|3,383
|2,722,368
|18
|PS4
|Earth Defense Force 6
|D3 Publisher
|August 25
|3,148
|98,717
|19
|PS4
|The DioField Chronicle
|Square Enix
|September 22
|3,057
|3,057
|20
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set
|CAPCOM
|June 30
|2,599
|271,785
Source: Famitsu