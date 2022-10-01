×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 19-25

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Splatoon 3 at #1 for 3rd consecutive week

Japan's Game Ranking: September 19-25

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9 301,845 2,743,135
2 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22 31,085 31,085
3 PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Sony Interactive Entertainment February 18 10,263 81,479
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,617 4,847,032
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 8,829 2,801,507
6 NSw Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku Square Enix September 15 8,554 152,390
7 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 8,538 740,713
8 NSw The DioField Chronicle Square Enix September 22 6,415 6,415
9 PS4 Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku Square Enix September 15 5,642 53,742
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,079 4,981,611
11 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 4,771 893,705
12 PS5 Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku Square Enix September 15 4,167 32,538
13 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 4,064 1,043,153
14 NSw Jūza Engi Engetsu Sangokuden 1・2 for Nintendo Switch Idea Factory September 22 3,954 3,954
15 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,864 3,279,536
16 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,540 7,332,807
17 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 3,383 2,722,368
18 PS4 Earth Defense Force 6 D3 Publisher August 25 3,148 98,717
19 PS4 The DioField Chronicle Square Enix September 22 3,057 3,057
20 NSw Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set CAPCOM June 30 2,599 271,785

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 12-18
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives