Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 12-18

Suikoden is coming back with a fresh coat of paint, we get the lowdown on new gameplay in Street Fighter 6, and Tencent (briefly) loses control after laid off Fanbyte employees rebel on social media!

― Hello, everyone! We're in the wake of Tokyo Game Show and the one-two punch of a Nintendo Direct and a Sony State of Play, so it's time to wind down along with summer as we prepare for autumn. I just w...