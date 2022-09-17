News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 5-11
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Splatoon 3 launches at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: September 5-11
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9
|1,934,680
|1,934,680
|2
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|12,605
|4,827,754
|3
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|9,331
|2,786,049
|4
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|9,071
|724,712
|5
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|7,900
|3,271,715
|6
|PS4
|Earth Defense Force 6
|D3 Publisher
|August 25
|7,806
|91,183
|7
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|7,115
|883,907
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,866
|4,971,812
|9
|NSw
|Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix
|MAGES.
|September 8
|5,538
|5,538
|10
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set
|CAPCOM
|June 30
|4,926
|265,714
|11
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|4,256
|7,325,882
|12
|PS4
|Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix
|MAGES.
|September 8
|4,034
|4,034
|13
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,935
|1,035,153
|14
|PS4
|NBA 2K23
|2K
|September 9
|3,845
|3,845
|15
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|3,239
|2,714,883
|16
|NSw
|SD Gundam Battle Alliance
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|August 25
|3,200
|49,592
|17
|NSw
|Live a Live
|Square Enix
|July 22
|3,082
|119,750
|18
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,034
|2,076,290
|19
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|2,647
|2,292,454
|20
|NSw
|NBA 2K23
|2K
|September 9
|2,629
|2,629
Source: Famitsu