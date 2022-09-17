×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, September 5-11

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Splatoon 3 launches at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: September 5-11

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9 1,934,680 1,934,680
2 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 12,605 4,827,754
3 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 9,331 2,786,049
4 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 9,071 724,712
5 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 7,900 3,271,715
6 PS4 Earth Defense Force 6 D3 Publisher August 25 7,806 91,183
7 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 7,115 883,907
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,866 4,971,812
9 NSw Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix MAGES. September 8 5,538 5,538
10 NSw Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set CAPCOM June 30 4,926 265,714
11 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 4,256 7,325,882
12 PS4 Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix MAGES. September 8 4,034 4,034
13 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,935 1,035,153
14 PS4 NBA 2K23 2K September 9 3,845 3,845
15 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 3,239 2,714,883
16 NSw SD Gundam Battle Alliance Bandai Namco Entertainment August 25 3,200 49,592
17 NSw Live a Live Square Enix July 22 3,082 119,750
18 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,034 2,076,290
19 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 2,647 2,292,454
20 NSw NBA 2K23 2K September 9 2,629 2,629

Source: Famitsu

