News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 29-September 4
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Switch version debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: August 29-September 4
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 1
|19,807
|19,807
|2
|PS4
|Earth Defense Force 6
|D3 Publisher
|August 25
|15,036
|83,377
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|12,568
|4,815,149
|4
|NSw
|Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness
|Spike Chunsoft
|September 1
|12,542
|12,542
|5
|PS5
|The Last of Us Part I
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|September 2
|10,954
|10,954
|6
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|9,004
|715,641
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|8,565
|2,776,718
|8
|NSw
|SD Gundam Battle Alliance
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|August 25
|7,758
|46,392
|9
|PS4
|Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness
|Spike Chunsoft
|September 1
|7,720
|7,720
|10
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|7,246
|876,792
|11
|PS4
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 1
|7,032
|7,032
|12
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|5,634
|3,263,815
|13
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set
|CAPCOM
|June 30
|5,128
|260,788
|14
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,093
|4,965,946
|15
|PS5
|Earth Defense Force 6
|D3 Publisher
|August 25
|4,499
|28,862
|16
|PS4
|Soul Hackers 2
|Atlus
|August 25
|4,370
|35,974
|17
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,993
|7,321,626
|18
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,978
|1,031,218
|19
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|3,733
|2,711,644
|20
|PS5
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 1
|3,721
|3,721
Source: Famitsu