News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 29-September 4

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Switch version debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: August 29-September 4

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Bandai Namco Entertainment September 1 19,807 19,807
2 PS4 Earth Defense Force 6 D3 Publisher August 25 15,036 83,377
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 12,568 4,815,149
4 NSw Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness Spike Chunsoft September 1 12,542 12,542
5 PS5 The Last of Us Part I Sony Interactive Entertainment September 2 10,954 10,954
6 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 9,004 715,641
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 8,565 2,776,718
8 NSw SD Gundam Battle Alliance Bandai Namco Entertainment August 25 7,758 46,392
9 PS4 Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness Spike Chunsoft September 1 7,720 7,720
10 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 7,246 876,792
11 PS4 JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Bandai Namco Entertainment September 1 7,032 7,032
12 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 5,634 3,263,815
13 NSw Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set CAPCOM June 30 5,128 260,788
14 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,093 4,965,946
15 PS5 Earth Defense Force 6 D3 Publisher August 25 4,499 28,862
16 PS4 Soul Hackers 2 Atlus August 25 4,370 35,974
17 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,993 7,321,626
18 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,978 1,031,218
19 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 3,733 2,711,644
20 PS5 JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Bandai Namco Entertainment September 1 3,721 3,721

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 22-28
