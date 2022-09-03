News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 22-28
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Earth Defense Force 6 debuts at #1, SD Gundam Battle Alliance Switch version at #2
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS4
|Earth Defense Force 6
|D3 Publisher
|August 25
|68,341
|68,341
|2
|NSw
|SD Gundam Battle Alliance
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|August 25
|38,634
|38,634
|3
|PS4
|Soul Hackers 2
|Atlus
|August 25
|31,604
|31,604
|4
|PS5
|Earth Defense Force 6
|D3 Publisher
|August 25
|24,363
|24,363
|5
|PS5
|Soul Hackers 2
|Atlus
|August 25
|20,257
|20,257
|6
|PS4
|SD Gundam Battle Alliance
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|August 25
|17,950
|17,950
|7
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|11,644
|4,802,581
|8
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|10,576
|706,637
|9
|PS4
|Saint's Row
|Deep Silver
|August 23
|10,013
|10,013
|10
|PS5
|SD Gundam Battle Alliance
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|August 25
|9,625
|9,625
|11
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|8,417
|2,768,153
|12
|PS5
|Saint's Row
|Deep Silver
|August 23
|7,622
|7,622
|13
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|6,803
|869,546
|14
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set
|CAPCOM
|June 30
|5,383
|255,660
|15
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,772
|4,960,853
|16
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|4,414
|3,258,181
|17
|NSw
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
|Happinet
|August 25
|4,365
|4,365
|18
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|4,179
|1,027,240
|19
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|3,950
|2,707,911
|20
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,888
|7,317,633
Source: Famitsu