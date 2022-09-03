×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 22-28

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Earth Defense Force 6 debuts at #1, SD Gundam Battle Alliance Switch version at #2

Japan's Game Ranking: August 22-28

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS4 Earth Defense Force 6 D3 Publisher August 25 68,341 68,341
2 NSw SD Gundam Battle Alliance Bandai Namco Entertainment August 25 38,634 38,634
3 PS4 Soul Hackers 2 Atlus August 25 31,604 31,604
4 PS5 Earth Defense Force 6 D3 Publisher August 25 24,363 24,363
5 PS5 Soul Hackers 2 Atlus August 25 20,257 20,257
6 PS4 SD Gundam Battle Alliance Bandai Namco Entertainment August 25 17,950 17,950
7 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 11,644 4,802,581
8 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 10,576 706,637
9 PS4 Saint's Row Deep Silver August 23 10,013 10,013
10 PS5 SD Gundam Battle Alliance Bandai Namco Entertainment August 25 9,625 9,625
11 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 8,417 2,768,153
12 PS5 Saint's Row Deep Silver August 23 7,622 7,622
13 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 6,803 869,546
14 NSw Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set CAPCOM June 30 5,383 255,660
15 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,772 4,960,853
16 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 4,414 3,258,181
17 NSw Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Happinet August 25 4,365 4,365
18 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 4,179 1,027,240
19 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 3,950 2,707,911
20 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,888 7,317,633

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 15-21
