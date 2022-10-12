Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier Smartphone Game Ends Service in January

Game launched in November 2021

The official Twitter account of the Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier mobile game announced on Wednesday that it will end its service on January 11, 2023 at 16:00 JST. The game's English version will also end its service on the same date at 07:00 UTC.

The game will continue to make updates, and in-game events will continue until service ends.

The game will also remove Shinra credits from the shop on October 12 at 07:00 UTC and 16:00 JST, but Shinra credits in player's possession can be used until service ends. The game's support for non-English languages will end on November 1 at 02:00 UTC, afterwhich texts will be displayed in English.

The Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier game is a battle royale-style game that takes place 30 years before the main Final Fantasy VII game. The game launched in November 2021.



Sources: Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier's Twitter account via Hachima Kiko, Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier's website