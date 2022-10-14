News
Voice Actor Jan Rabson Passes Away
posted on by Alex Mateo
Rabson voiced Tetsuo in original Akira dub
Voice actor Bob Bergen revealed on Facebook on Friday that voice actor Jan Rabson (Tetsuo in original Wally Burr Recording/Streamline dub of Akira) has passed away.
Rabson was born on June 14, 1954 in East Meadow, New York. He was a member of Johnny Carson's "Mighty Carson Art Players," where he performed and voiced characters in sketches.
In addition to Tetsuo in Akira, Rabson also had roles in the Mobile Suit Gundam - The Movie Trilogy, Royal Space Force - The Wings of Honnêamise, Gatchaman (G-Force), Ponyo, Black Magic M-66, and Street Fighter II V anime. He has also played characters in cartoons and animated movies such as Toy Story, A Bug's Life, Monsters Inc.,, and Cars.
Source: Bob Bergen's Facebook page