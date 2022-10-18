German Film Magazine: PLAION Pictures Acquires UK's Anime Limited

Anime distributor was founded in late 2012

The German-language film trade magazine Blickpunkt:Film reported on Tuesday that Plaion Pictures has acquired British anime distributor Anime Limited .

Plaion Pictures is a division of PLAION Group, formerly known as Koch Media . Plaion Pictures was previously known as Koch Films. PLAION is a member of the Embracer Group.

Embracer Group AB is based in Sweden and was formerly known as THQ Nordic AB. The company is a parent company of 119 development studios dealing in console, mobile, PC, and board games. The company acquired game development studios Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal, and Square Enix Montréal from Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. in May, and acquired Dark Horse Media in December 2021.

Scotland Loves Anime and Andrew Partridge of Kazé UK launched the Anime Limited distribution company in late 2012. The company is based in Glasgow, Scotland, and has offices in Paris and San Francisco. Anime Limited distributes in the U.K. and France. The company runs the Cloud Matsuri anime convention, and launched its own streaming service Screen Anime in 2020. The streaming service ended in May 2021.

Anime Limited has also been involved in anime screenings in theaters, airings on channels such as VICE UK and Sky Movies, and making anime available digitally in the U.K. via Netflix , Amazon Prime , and other services.

Anime Limited has not confirmed the Blickpunkt:Film report as of press time.

Sources: Blickpunkt:Film (Jörg Rumbucher), Anime UK News (Teapot)