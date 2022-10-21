'Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack' TV Anime Reveals New Visual, More Cast

The official website for the anime of Nanashi 's Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro ( Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san ) manga revealed more cast members and a new key visual on Friday for the second season, Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack ( Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san 2nd Attack ).

The new cast includes:

Yoshino Nanjō as Anetoro (Hayase Nagatoro's big sister)

as Anetoro (Hayase Nagatoro's big sister) Sayumi Suzushiro as Sunomiya

as Sunomiya Kaori Maeda as Orihara

The new season will premiere in January 2023, and will feature a returning main cast.

Shinji Ushiro ( Yōkai Watch ) is directing the anime at OLM. Taku Kishimoto ( ERASED , 2019's Fruits Basket , Haikyu!! ) is returning to supervise the series scripts. Misaki Suzuki (sub-character designs on Lupin the Third: Part 5 , Tari Tari ) is returning to design the characters, and Gin (Busted Rose) from Pop Team Epic and Why the Hell are You Here, Teacher!? is again composing the music.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English, and it describes the romantic comedy story:

Nagatoro is a freshman in high school who loves teasing and torturing her older male classmate! What's her motivation and why does Senpai put up with her? Does Nagatoro just want to create misery for Senpai? Or maybe she secretly likes him?

Hirokazu Hanai ( Dances with the Dragons ) directed the first season at Telecom Animation Film . The first anime season premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan.

Nanashi debuted the ongoing manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in November 2017.