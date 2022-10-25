Flaglia Anime, Musical Project Announced

Anime studio Gaina announced a new anime and musical project on Tuesday titled FLAGLIA project . The project aims to "connect anime and musicals," and will include an original anime and a stage musical production.

The original anime is titled FLAGLIA , and it is listed as being "broadcast." The musical is titled FLAGLIA The Musical: Yukite Kaerishi Monogatari , and it will run from February 3-9 at the Nippon Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo.

The musical will take place in a Middle Ages-like historical setting, and the anime will take place in the present day. Madoka Takadono (original creator for Devils and Realist ) is credited for the original work and the scripts for both projects.

Itsuro Kawasaki ( Rental Magica , Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings , Arc the Lad ) is directing the anime at Gaina . Jiwataneho is credited for the original character designs, and Eriko Itō ( Love and Lies , Magical Sempai ) is adapting those designs for animation.

Musician and actor Yoshikuni Dōchin and South Korean singer and actor Yoonhak will star in the anime, marking their anime voice acting debut. Both will also star in the musical, alongside: Toshiki Seto ; NIK group members HINATA, Hyeonsu, Taehoon, TAICHI, Parkha, Kogun, RYUTA, RYO, and Yunsol; Waku Sakaguchi ; Shōtarō Ōkubo; Tatsuya Tomoishi; and Kenji Sakamoto .

Tsuneyasu Tomoyoshi is directing the musical and in is charge of libretto.