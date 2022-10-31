Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Game Launches in English on March 9

KOEI Tecmo Games announced on Monday that Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse , the fourth main entry in the Fatal Frame horror video game franchise, will launch digitally in English for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Windows PC via Steam on March 9, 2023.

The digital deluxe edition of the game features a Rogetsu Isle Dinner Party Costume Set, a digital art book, and original soundtrack. Those who purchase the game before March 22, 2023 can also download the early purchase bonus of Ruka Exclusive Costume "Marie Rose Outfit" from the Dead or Alive series. Those who pre-order the game will also receive a variety of costumes, and those who play the game on the same device they played Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water on will get a save data bonus of a "Camera Obscura Hat."

Nintendo originally released Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse ( Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse ) for the Wii console in 2008. The game did not receive an English release at the time.

Nintendo describes the story:

When the protagonists were children they visited the isolated island of "Rōgetsu Island." In the midst of a festival, they disappeared mysteriously. The title begins when the girls decide to go back and visit the island again in search of the lost memories of that day. Attempt to repel encroaching ghosts, relying only on a faint glow from a flashlight and a camera with the ability to photograph unimaginable things, the Camera Obscura.

The original Fatal Frame game follows a heroine who uses a Camera Obscura that can photograph spirits. She engages with spirits in a dilapidated Japanese-style house and other settings that gave the title (and its many follow-ups) a particular Japanese ambiance.

KOEI Tecmo released an updated version of the Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water game on multiple platforms in October 2021.

