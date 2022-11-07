Miwako Sugiyama's Bite Maker Manga Ends on December 2

Sugiyama also plans new project

This year's 45th issue of Shogakukan 's &Flower digital magazine announced on Friday that Miwako Sugiyama 's Bite Maker: The King's Omega ( Bite Maker: О̄sama no Omega ) manga will end in the magazine's first 2023 issue, which will release on December 2. The magazine also announced that Sugiyama is working on a new project.

Sugiyama launched the manga in Shogakukan 's digital magazine &Flower in October 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in January 2019, and published the 10th volume on August 26.

Seven Seas licensed the manga and published the first compiled book volume in English in May 2021. The company will publish the sixth and seventh volumes on December 20 and April 4, respectively.

The company describes the story:

Nobunaga won the genetic lottery and was born an alpha: his beauty, intelligence, and talent drive everyone wild with lust. Despite his seemingly perfect life, Nobunaga is unsatisfied--until he meets the woman of his dreams, who can sate his every desire. Enjoy a taste of the supernatural in this alpha/beta/omega tale about love, lust, and the power of attraction.

Sugiyama wrote the Ai no Kotoba manga in 2007, and the True Love manga in 2012.

Source: &Flower issue 45