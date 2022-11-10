The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Anime's Teaser Reveals Cast, Staff, April 2023 Debut

The official website for the anime of Kouji Seo 's The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses ( Megami no Café Terrace ) manga revealed on Thursday the anime's main cast, staff, key visual, teaser trailer and April 2023 debut.

The main cast includes:

Satoshi Kuwabara ( Black Jack , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is directing the anime at Tezuka Productions , Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Demon Girl Next Door , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is in charge of the series scripts, Masatsune Noguchi ( Hakushon Daimaō , My Home Hero ) is designing the characters, Shu Kanematsu ( Castle Town Dandelion , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) and Miki Sakurai ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) are composing the music.

Megami no Café Terrace is a harem romantic comedy that centers on Hayato Kasukabe, a man who got into Tokyo University on his first try, but receives news of his grandmother's passing. He returns to his family's cafe and his childhood home for the first time in three years, but there he finds five girls working in the cafe, all claiming to be part of his grandfather's family.

Seo ( Fuuka , A Town Where You Live , Suzuka) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on June 17 and published the seventh on September 16. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English.

The manga is getting a collaboration with CAPCOM 's Street Fighter fighting game series.

Seo launched the Fuuka series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2014, and the series ended in April 2018. Kodansha published 20 volumes for the manga. Crunchyroll released the manga's chapters digitally simultaneously with their release in Japan. Kodansha Comics released the series' volumes digitally, and the 20th volume launched in January 2019. The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub.

Seo ended his 27-volume Kimi no Iru Machi ( A Town Where You Live ) manga on the same day he launched Fuuka . The manga inspired a television anime adaptation from GONZO in 2014 as well as four original video anime volumes.

Seo's 18-volume Suzuka manga ran from 2004-2007. Del Rey released part of the series in print, and then Kodansha Comics released the full series digitally. A television anime adaptation aired in 2005, and Funimation released the series on DVD.