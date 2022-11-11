Megaton Musashi Game, Anime Both Get Delays

The official website for Level 5 's Megaton-kyū Musashi multimedia project announced on November 1 that the 18th episode of its television anime will air on November 18, delayed from November 4. Additionally, the project's Twitter account announced on Friday that the Megaton Musashi X (Cross) game for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch will ship on December 8, delayed from its original December 1 debut.

The Twitter post stated that the game is delayed because its content is tied to the anime. The website stated a revised version of the anime's 17th episode will air on November 11 and the 18th episode is delayed so that the staff can raise the anime's quality. The anime re-broadcast the 16th episode on November 4.

The anime's second season premiered on October 7 on Tokyo MX at 10:00 p.m. before airing on BS Fuji and Level 5 's YouTube channel. The first season's Special Edition, featuring new cuts, premiered on July 8 on the same channels. The second season is a continuation of the Special Edition.

The second season features a returning cast and crew.

Level 5 founder and president Akihiro Hino ( Yōkai Watch original concept) is credited as the anime's chief director and original creator, and he is also writing and supervising the anime's scripts. Shigeharu Takahashi ( Yo-kai Watch: The Movie ) is directing the anime at OLM. Takuzō Nagano ( Yōkai Watch ) is credited for original character designs, and Yūji Ikeda ( Inazuma Eleven ) is designing those characters for animation. Toshihiko Kuriaki is credited for art concepts. Ken'ichirō Saigō ( Yōkai Watch ) is composing the music. Ryō Tanaka ( Granblue Fantasy the Animation ) is the audio director.

The game features the new boss enemy, a giant war machine named Big Tank, and the new PvP Coliseum Battle game mode. The Coliseum Battle game mode features a 3v3 PvP combat, where the player who deals the most damage to an enemy is proclaimed the MVP.

The anime's first season premiered on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji in October 2021 and aired its final episode in December 2021.

The project includes a television anime, game, collaboration with Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, toys by Bandai, and an internet anime spinoff titled "After School." Level-5 announced the project in 2016, initially with a planned start time of summer 2017.

The story takes place after 90 percent of humanity was wiped out due to an invasion. Survivors live in a shelter where their lives are monitored, and memories of the invasion erased. Three teenagers from the shelter are chosen to pilot three machines that combine to form the Musashi robot, made out of a material named Megatronium alloy. The series balances robot action with school life.

Each different medium—game, anime, or other—tells the story from the point of view of a different set of characters.

