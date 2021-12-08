Megaton Musashi Anime Gets 2nd Season Next Fall

Currently airing 1st season premiered on October 1

The official website for Level 5 's Megaton-kyū Musashi multimedia project announced on Thursday that the project's television anime will have a second season that will premiere in fall 2022.

The anime's first season premiered on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji on October 1 and is currently airing.

Level 5 founder and president Akihiro Hino ( Yo-kai Watch original concept) is credited as the anime's chief director and original creator, and is also writing and supervising the anime's scripts. Shigeharu Takahashi ( Yo-kai Watch: The Movie ) is directing the anime at OLM. Takuzō Nagano ( Yo-kai Watch ) is credited for original character designs, and Yūji Ikeda ( Inazuma Eleven ) is designing those characters for animation. Toshihiko Kuriaki is credited for art concepts. Ken'ichirō Saigō ( Yo-kai Watch ) is composing the music. Ryō Tanaka ( Granblue Fantasy the Animation ) is the audio director.

The project includes a television anime, game, collaboration with Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, toys by Bandai, and an internet anime spinoff titled "After School." Level-5 announced the project in 2016, initially with a planned start time of summer 2017. The game launched for the PlayStation 4 and Switch on November 11.

The story takes place after 90 percent of humanity was wiped out due to an invasion. Survivors live in a shelter where their lives are monitored, and memories of the invasion erased. Three teenagers from the shelter are chosen to pilot three machines that combine to form the Musashi robot, made out of a material named Megatronium alloy. The series will balance robot action with school life.

Each different medium—game, anime, or other—will tell the story from the point of view of a different set of characters.