Level 5's Megaton Musashi Anime Premieres on October 1

The September issue of Shueisha 's V Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that the television anime of Level 5 's Megaton-kyū Musashi multimedia project will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji on October 1. The franchise 's official website also unveiled a visual for the anime.

The project includes a television anime, game, collaboration with Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, toys by Bandai, and an internet anime spinoff titled "After School." Level-5 announced the project in 2016, initially with a planned start time of summer 2017. Level 5 previously revealed last year that the anime would premiere in summer this year.

The story takes place after 90 percent of humanity was wiped out due to an invasion. Survivors live in a shelter where their lives are monitored, and memories of the invasion erased. Three teenagers from the shelter are chosen to pilot three machines that combine to form the Musashi robot, made out of a material named Megatronium alloy. The series will balance robot action with school life.

Each different medium—game, anime, or other—will tell the story from the point of view of a different set of characters.

The game now features different cast than what Level-5 originally revealed for the game in 2016. The new cast includes:

The game will be a "robot action RPG" with multiplayer features. The game will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch, but does not yet have a release window.