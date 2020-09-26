Level-5's Megaton Musashi Robot TV Anime to Premiere Next Summer

Project also includes Switch/PS4/smartphone RPG, Bandai toys

Level-5 announced during its Tokyo Game Show 2020 Special Meeting event on Saturday that the Megaton Musashi television anime will premiere next summer.

The story takes place after 90 percent of humanity wiped out due to an invasion. Survivors live in a shelter where their lives are monitored, and memories of the invasion erased. Three teenagers from the shelter are chosen to pilot three machines that combine to form the Musashi robot, made out of a material named Megatronium alloy. The series will balance robot action with school life.

The Megaton Musashi project includes a television anime, a cooperative-play robot action role-playing game (planned for Switch, PlayStation 4, and smartphones), collaboration with Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, upcoming toys by Bandai, and an Internet anime spinoff titled "After School." Level-5 announced the project in 2016, initially with a planned start time of summer 2017.

The project features a different cast than what Level-5 originally revealed in 2016. The cast now includes:

Level-5 presented a trailer for the role-playing game at Jump Festa last December:

Source: Level-5 Tokyo Game Show 2020 Special Meeting