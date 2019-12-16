Video Game Portion of Level-5's Megaton Musashi Project to Launch for PS4, Switch, iOS, Android

Overall multimedia project to also include anime, toys

Game developer Level-5 began streaming a new video for the video game project in the Megaton-kyū Musashi multimedia project on Monday. The official website for the game also revealed on Monday that the game will launch for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

The game's website also revealed that the game will be playable at the Jump Festa '20 event on December 21-22.

Additionally, the above video features a different cast than what Level-5 originally revealed for the game in 2016. The new cast includes:

The project includes a television anime, game, collaboration with Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump , toys by Bandai, and an internet anime spinoff titled "After School." Level-5 announced the project in 2016, initially with a planned start time of summer 2017.

The story takes place after 90 percent of humanity wiped out due to an invasion. Survivors live in a shelter where their lives are monitored, and memories of the invasion erased. Three teenagers from the shelter are chosen to pilot three machines that combine to form the Musashi robot, made out of a material named Megatronium alloy. The series will balance robot action with school life.

Each different medium—game, anime, or other—will tell the story from the point of view of a different set of characters.

The game will be a "robot action RPG" with multiplayer features.