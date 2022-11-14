Viz Media, Manga Plus Launch The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins Manga in English

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both began publishing Taizan 5 's The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins ( Ichinose-ke no Taizai ) manga in English on Sunday.

MANGA Plus describes the story:

Tsubasa Ichinose is a middle schooler who loses his memory in an accident. He is able to safely reunite with his family, but is soon faced with a new shocking reality... What is going on with this family?! From the creator of Takopi's Original Sin comes a new kind of dramatic story!

Ichinose-ke no Taizai launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's 50th issue on Monday.

MANGA Plus previously published Taizan 5 's Takopi's Original Sin manga in English digitally. The manga received the Manga Kingdom Tottori award at the 51st Japan Cartoonists Association Awards in May. Shueisha shipped the manga's second compiled volume on April 4.

