Blue Protocol Online Action Game Launches in Early Spring 2023

Promo video previews story, characters

Bandai Namco Online and Bandai Namco Studio announced on Tuesday that Project Sky Blue's new PC action role-playing game Blue Protocol will start service in Japan in early spring 2023. The companies streamed a promotional video, and it previews the story and characters:

The game will get a network test on January 14-16 for 50,000 users.

The English text on the game's logo reads:

The world is on the brink of devastation, now is the time to unite.

March on with friends and strangers, and defeat foes beyond your might.

Travel through space and time, to change the future beyond this fight!

Project Sky Blue is developing the game using Unreal Engine 4, and aims to bring together a "theatrical anime" graphics experience with multiplayer features.

Sources: Blue Protocol game's YouTube channel, Famitsu.com



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.