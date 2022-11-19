J-Novel Club Announces Print Publishing Partnership with Yen Press

ANN's coverage of Anime NYC sponsored by Yen Press!

J-Novel Club announced during its panel at Anime NYC on Saturday that it is partnering with Yen Press to publish print editions of J-Novel Club 's digital releases. Yen Press will produce and distribute physical editions of some light novel and manga series under a newly created J-Novel Club imprint.

The first titles as part of this partnership include:

The print books will keep the translation and editing of J-Novel Club 's digital publications.



Source: Press release



Disclosure: As of November 1, 2022, Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, has agreed to acquire majority control of Anime News Network. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.