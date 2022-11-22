Futari Escape Manga Ends in December

Comedy manga launched in July 2020

The January 2023 issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine revealed on Thursday that Shōichi Taguchi 's Futari Escape manga will end in the magazine's February 2023 issue on December 16.

Taguchi launched the manga in Comic Yuri Hime in July 2020. Ichijinsha published the manga's first compiled book volume in November 2020, and the third volume in December 2021.

Seven Seas licensed the manga and published the first volume in English on November 15. It will publish the second volume on February 14. The company describes the story:

Two young women–one an overworked manga artist, the other a complete slacker–try to escape the realities of adult responsibilities. Whether it's running off on a day trip instead of being productive or going into debt for an epic meal, the two always have fun when they're together! Enjoy this delightful (and relatable) slice-of-life tale about the little pleasures in ducking away from the hard stuff.

Taguchi launched the I Sold My Life for Ten Thousand Yen Per Year ( Jumyō wo Kaitotte Moratta. Ichinen ni Tsuki, Ichiman'en de. ) manga in August 2016 on the Shonen Jump+ app and website, and the manga series ended in October 2017. The manga is an adaptation of Sugaru Miaki 's Three Days of Happiness ( Mikkakan no Kōfuku ) novel.